NEW ULM — Traffic detour modifications for the Highway 14 construction project will go into effect Monday.
The traffic modification will involve the closing a stretch of existing Highway 14 between Courtland and the MPM quartzite quarry driveway near New Ulm.
Through traffic will not have access to the affected area until some time in late August.
Highway 14 project information, detour maps, construction updates, a one-minute video to view the planned improved changes, and other videos is available at: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/14newulmtonmankato/index.html.
