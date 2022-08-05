SPRINGFIELD — A detour for Highway 14 traffic in the Springfield-Sanborn area is set to be lifted tonight.
The detour is no longer necessary since a construction project on the highway is near completion, a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release said.
The project, which began in early May, included resurfacing 8 miles of Highway 14, upgrading pedestrian ramps and sidewalks in Springfield, as well as the addition of two school crossings in Springfield. The project also included adding centerline rumble strips and intermittent shoulder rumble strips throughout the corridor and structural snow fence in two locations.
