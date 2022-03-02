NEW ULM — Crews will begin tree trimming and brush removal Monday along a section of road between New Ulm and Nicollet in preparation for the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project.
The project is slated early in the year to prevent protected bat species from roosting in the trees.
Although the project is expected to have little to no impact on travel, Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists to watch for workers and equipment on the highway’s shoulders.
A detour will be effect when full construction on the section begins in early April.
MnDOT will be reconstructing Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet. The project will expand the 12.5-mile section from two to four lanes, completing a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.
The Free Press
