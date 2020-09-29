MANKATO — Maintenance work on the surface of the Highway 14 Minnesota River Bridge is slated to begin 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Motorists crossing the bridge may encounter restrictions in the highway's eastbound lanes until Minnesota Department of Transportation crews complete the project around until midnight.
One eastbound left lane will be left open for traffic during the project.
MnDOT is requesting motorists to adjust their vehicle speeds and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.
