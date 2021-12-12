COTTONWOOD TOWNSHIP — A man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highways 15 and 68 in Brown County, State Patrol reports.
Jennifer Platz, of Morgan, was traveling south on Highway 15 in a Jeep when she attempted a turn onto Highway 68. A Chrysler Sebring heading northbound on Highway 15 then collided with her vehicle.
The Sebring driver, Patrick John Matheson of Blue Earth, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Platz was reportedly not injured.
The road was dry, and alcohol was not a suspected factor.
