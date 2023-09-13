WINTHROP — A detour will be in place for a section of Highway 15 south of Winthrop, starting Monday.
The detour is necessary while crews make repairs to pavement, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Highway 15 will be closed from the junction of Highway 19 to 551st Avenue in Sibley County. Traffic will be detoured to 551st Avenue, South Sibley Street, North Redwood Street and Highway 19.
The pavement project should be completed in about one week.
