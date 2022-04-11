ST. PETER — An open house event Monday drew St. Peter residents interested in learning about proposed safety improvements at Highway 169 intersections on the city’s south side.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, or MnDOT, is slated to begin construction on projects at the Highway 169-Highway 22 intersection and Highway 169-Highway 99 intersections in 2023. One lane of Highway 169 will remain open in each direction throughout the project.
After documenting 106 crashes in the area over about a 10-year period, project manager Forrest Hasty said safety is the main concern in the corridor.
The project will add a second left turn lane for drivers traveling southbound from 169 to 22. Green arrows will signal when they can turn, replacing the current, single turn lane that can have a green arrow, a flashing yellow arrow or a straight green light.
“(Currently) the public gets to make the decision on when it’s safe to go left,” Hasty said Monday. “But they’re not making good decisions … Crashes are above the statewide average, so they are concerning. This should cause a reduction in crashes.”
The project, which could begin in May 2023 and run for about five months, will close down the section of Highway 22 from Highway 169 to Shanaska Creek Road. A planned detour will utilize County Road 21 and Highway 99 for access to Highway 169 north and Highway 22 south.
Other portions of the project include reconstructing a stretch of Highway 169 just south of its intersection with Highway 99 to Jefferson Avenue. It’ll add a restricted crossing U-turn, also known as an RCUT or J-turn, at the intersection with Highway 99.
Pavement degradation is usually what prompts road construction projects, Hasty said. The pavement at the intersections isn’t in the best shape, he added, but this project is different in that the primary goal is to address safety concerns.
Open houses don’t always draw large turnouts, but he and St. Peter city officials said they were satisfied with the feedback they received. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to in-person outreach early on in the project’s planning, prompting virtual presentations before Monday’s in-person event.
Most people wanted to know how traffic will flow during the construction, Hasty said, and how detours will impact their daily trips. The Highway 22 section will be closed throughout construction, while Highway 99 will close for a shorter period.
Tuff and Ginny Miller attended the open house and said they were hopeful the project would help address their safety issues.
“I think it’ll improve safety in that intersection and move traffic probably better,” Tuff said. “There have been quite a few accidents at 22 and 169 with that left turn.”
The St. Peter City Council held a public hearing related to the project after the open house. No citizens spoke during the hearing, but council members did voice safety concerns from residents about pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.
Council members afterward agreed to permanently close West Wabasha Street’s access to Highway 169 south as part of the project. Wabasha Street isn’t heavily used as is, said Director of Public Works Pete Moulton, and won’t be a connection to Highway 169 once construction is completed.
The Council also approved funding portions of the project. MnDOT estimates the total cost will be about $6 million, although the city’s $637,000 contribution will mostly cover sanitary, sewer and watermain work.
MnDOT intends to hold another open house in the summer on Highway 169 intersection plans as well as other projects near St. Peter scheduled beyond 2023. For more information on the Highway 169 plans, go to https://dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html
