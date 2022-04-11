Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. High 57F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.