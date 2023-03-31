ST. PETER — Motorists are advised to expect daytime lane restrictions on Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter starting Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, crews will be installing a temporary traffic signal at West Elm Street in preparation for construction later this summer.
Northbound and southbound lane closures are expected on Highway 169 between West Pine Street and West St. Paul Street 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays for about two weeks.
This summer’s intersection improvement projects in St. Peter will include adding a second turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane. A J-Turn will also be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99.
