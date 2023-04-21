HENDERSON — Flooding from the Minnesota River has prompted Minnesota Department of Transportation officials to close a section of Highway 19 from a point east of Henderson to its intersection with Highway 169.
Highway 93 south of Henderson also is closed due to flooding from the Rush River.
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor the flooded highways and open them when water has receded and any necessary repairs are completed.
Motorists will need to find alternate routes, a MnDOT press release said.
Motorists who travel on closed roads may be fined up to $1,000 or be sentenced to jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties apply.
