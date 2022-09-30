HENDERSON — Reconstruction on Highway 19 east of Henderson is nearly complete, and the detour is expected to be removed by 3 p.m. today, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Finishing work to install barrier gate arms will be made under traffic this winter.
Highway 19 has been under construction since July 25 with traffic detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93.
The project included elongating the lowest point of Highway 19 east of Henderson between the Minnesota River Bridge and railroad bridge to offset impacts to the floodway when Highway 93 is raised 8 feet in a future project. Additional Highway 19 project work included improving the smoothness of the roadway, adding advanced flood warning signing, erosion control and safety improvements.
