WINTHROP — A Highway 19 detour between Winthrop and Gibbon will remain in place longer than first anticipated.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews diverted water from the damaged area last week in an effort to make emergency repairs. Based on the discovery of more damage to a culvert, MnDOT determined that more extensive repairs are necessary.
Erosion repairs on the section will not be completed until the end of the month.
Traffic will continue to be detoured to Highway 15, and Sibley County Road 25 and Sibley County Road 22.
