HENDERSON — Motorists will encounter lane and road shoulder restrictions on Highway 19 at Henderson during a project slated to begin Thursday.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be installing barrier gate arms that will be used during flooding events to prevent traffic from using the highway section.
A MnDOT spokesperson said an inclement weather forecast for Tuesday caused officials to reschedule to project's state date to Thursday.
