MAPLETON — Construction on a section of Highway 22 between Mapleton and Wells is nearing completion. The traffic detour for that section will be removed by 1 p.m. today, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Crews will be working on minor finishing work along road shoulders within the section.
Highway 22 traffic had been detoured since April 17 while the roadway was resurfaced. The project included Americans with Disability improvements in Minnesota Lake such as new curb ramps, updates to existing sidewalk and the addition of a short segment of sidewalk.
For more project information: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy22mapleton-wells/index.html.
