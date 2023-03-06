ST. PETER — Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on design concepts for a road project on the north side of St. Peter.
The public may offer comments on the Highway 22/Dodd Road project at an open house 5-7 p.m. March 15 in St. Peter Community Center, 600 South Fifth St. During the informal event, attendees may review concepts and talk with project staff.
People unable to attend the open house may view design concepts on the project website as well as provide input via an online survey. Input will be accepted online through March 31.
MnDOT, St. Peter and Nicollet County are currently conducting a transportation study to identify opportunities to improve safety and mobility along the route. Input will be considered in the decision for a preferred concept that will shape a project planned for 2028 construction.
For more information about the study, visit: mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy22doddroad.
