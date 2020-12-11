The Free Press
WELLS — Reconstruction of the main thoroughfare through Wells is still more than five years away, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation is already seeking input on changes local residents would like to see.
Highway 22 is slated for reconstruction from the northern end of Wells to the southern city limits in 2026 — a project expected to cost as much as $13.8 million that will replace utilities and pavement alike.
For the next month, MnDOT wants to hear from residents about what other changes are needed along the route. The project, totaling 2.5 miles, will also include the portion of Highway 109 west of Highway 22, which is the primary entrance to Wells from the west.
“With input from the city of Wells, local residents, and other project stakeholders, MnDOT will evaluate the corridor, develop design alternatives, and arrive at a preferred alternative for construction tentatively planned for 2026,” according to Anne Wolff, public engagement coordinator for the agency.
A survey will be open through Jan. 7 to gauge the uses of the highway — driving, parking, walking and biking — and how it might be improved for each of those uses. It also asks about people’s priorities, including whether they want better pedestrian amenities and aesthetic upgrades such as landscaping and decorative street lighting.
Another portion of the project website allows people to pin comments to a specific location along the roadways, and Wells residents are already weighing in — suggesting a roundabout at the northern junction of 22 and 109, better crosswalks, wide sidewalks to keep walkers and bikers off of Highway 22, better street lighting and tree removal to improve sightlines.
Other comments prompted disagreement, such as a suggestion of a four-way stop at the southern junction of 22 and 109 — an idea that generated multiple “dislikes.”
Another section of the website asks for “big ideas” for the corridor and will attempt to promote discussion of the ideas.
MnDOT has big plans for Highway 22 throughout the next decade, including reconstruction projects in and north of Mankato. In the Wells area, more than 31 miles of Highway 22 heading north to Mapleton are slated for new pavement and bridge work in 2023 at a cost of $7.7 million. And in 2026, nearly 10 miles of the highway south of Wells to Interstate 90 are slated for $3.4 million in repairs in addition to the work within the city itself.
Wells residents and other users of the highway can participate in the process at https://zan.mysocialpinpoint.com/hwy22wells.
