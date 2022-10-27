ST. PETER — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will begin work Monday in St. Peter that will later on require traffic detours.
Motorists using Highway 22 on the south edge of town area will encounter temporary shoulder restrictions Monday through Nov. 18 while crews install loads of riprap — rock rubble — to prevent erosion near the highway's overflow bridge. A pedestrian trail near the bridge will be temporarily closed for pavement repairs.
A traffic detour will be placed sometime the evening of Nov. 5. The detour is necessary during the closure of a section of highway south of St. Peter for a weeklong project between the Highway 169 intersection and the Minnesota River bridge. Crews will be raising approaches to the overflow bridge to provide a smoother road surface.
MnDOT suggests motorists use Highway 169 as an alternate route during the detour. Local traffic will be detoured to Highway 99 and Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road and Shanaska Creek Road).
Access to the St. Peter Disc Golf Course will remain open during these projects; however, there will be increased truck traffic in the area near the course.
