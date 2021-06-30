MANKATO — Overnight detours will be in place for Highway 22 motorists in Mankato, beginning Tuesday evening.
Traffic will be rerouted between 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through July 8, as well as 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. July 11-15.
Northbound Highway 22 traffic will be detoured to Hoffman Road, Blue Earth County Road 12, Blue Earth County Road 17, Blue Earth County Road 56 and Highway 14.
Southbound Highway 22 traffic will be detoured to Highway 14, Blue Earth County Road 86, Blue Earth County Road 17, Blue Earth County Road 12 and Hoffman Road.
Madison Avenue traffic will be detoured to Raintree Road, Bassett Drive, and Carver Road.
Adams Street traffic will be detoured to Raintree Road, Bassett Drive, Carver Road, Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive.
The detours are necessary while contractors replace pavement markings for the roundabouts at Madison Avenue (County Road 17) and Adams Street, said a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release.
The project includes work at two roundabouts that were constructed in 2013 and on a section in St. Peter near Highway 22's south junction with Highway 169.
