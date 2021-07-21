EAGLE LAKE — A detour for the Highway 60 project between Eagle Lake and Elysian will remain in place longer than expected.
Drainage issues are delaying the removal of the detour that now will be extended to July 30.
Motorists using the detour will use Highway 14 and Waseca County Road 3.
Minnesota Department of Transportation has arranged for an additional contractor to install edge drains at various locations to help alleviate the drainage issue.
Construction of the Highway 60 project is still expected to be completed in October.
Motorists, including those preparing to travel to Madison Lake’s Paddlefish Days this weekend, may find the project's Phase 1 and Phase 2 detour routes online at
www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60madisonlake.
