MADELIA — Eastbound traffic will encounter a detour when construction begins June 2 on a section of Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal.

Traffic will be detoured to Watonwan County Road 3/Blue Earth County Road 13 and Blue Earth County Road 20.

The project includes resurfacing eastbound Highway 60 from the north junction of Highway 15 near Madelia to about a half mile west of the west junction of Blue Earth County Road 20 near Lake Crystal. Several culverts will be replaced or lined and a snow fence will be installed near the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 109.

