The Free Press
ELYSIAN — The $20 million Highway 60 reconstruction project, which has detoured drivers in the Madison Lake-Elysian-Waterville areas since April, is nearly complete.
Work on the segment between Elysian and Waterville is expected to wrap up and be opened to traffic by the end of the day Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The project was done in two stages, first detouring traffic through Janesville while the road was improved and paved between Elysian and the junction with Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake. When that section was done in late July and traffic returned to Highway 60 between Madison Lake and Elysian, construction shifted to the segment between Elysian and Highway 13 in Waterville — detouring traffic to county roads north of Tetonka Lake.
New pavement is in place along the entire 17-mile segment, but the project also included new turn lanes, lighting of junctions with county roads and major changes through Madison Lake.
Several years of discussions with Madison Lake residents, businesses and elected officials resulted in a design that transformed the highway into an urban street with more curbing and street lighting, two new left-turn lanes, and better sidewalks for people walking and biking between the lakefront and downtown businesses or residential neighborhoods.
Ulland Brothers Inc. was the general contractor, winning the project with a bid of just under $20.2 million. Although the length of time traffic was detoured on the western half was longer than expected, the overall project was completed within the original mid-April through October timeframe anticipated by MnDOT.
