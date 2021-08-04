EAGLE LAKE — The first phase of construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian has been completed.
The detour that had been in place for that highway section has been removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The second phase of Highway 60 construction, from Elysian to the junction with Highway 13 in Waterville, is underway. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 13 in Waterville, Le Sueur County Road 12 (Tetonka Lake Road), Le Sueur County Road 11 and Highway 60.
Construction of Highway 60 between Elysian and Waterville is expected to be complete in October.
The project includes pavement improvements throughout a 17-mile corridor and road resurfacing as well as reconstruction through Madison Lake. Pedestrian ramps are being updated to meet Americans with Disabilities requirements and crews are replacing sections of poor sidewalk and curb and gutter. The project includes work on turn lanes and access modifications, lighting near county roads and an infrastructure upgrade in Madison Lake.
