COURTLAND — A detour for Highway 68 traffic will be in place longer than planned, until sometime around Thanksgiving.
Minnesota Department of Transportation said delays in ravine repairs have affected the section of road from Highway 15 in New Ulm to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45 south of Courtland.
The ravine requiring repairs from mudslides in late June is just east of the former Cat & Fiddle site. Weather and challenging logistics are factors in the repair delays.
Traffic following the detour should use Blue Earth County Road 45/Nicollet County Road 24, Highway 14, Nicollet County Road 37/20th South Street in New Ulm and Highway 15.
The detour was put in place Sept. 21 and was expected to be removed at the end of this month.
