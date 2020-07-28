COURTLAND — A section of Highway 68 between Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45 reopened to traffic early Tuesday afternoon.
Minnesota Department of Transportation said the opening is the result of the completion of part of the road's repair work.
Two Highway 68 sites needed to be repaired from mudslides in late June. The smaller downslope slide, just east of the old Cat & The Fiddle, has been partially repaired by constructing a concrete wall/anchor system and adding guardrail.
Ravine and drainage repairs there will be completed later this summer.
The site of the larger hillside slide near the road to Courtland also requires additional repairs.
This repair, along with the additional ravine and drainage work at the Cat & The Fiddle site, will result in a second closure of Highway 68.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
