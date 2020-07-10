COURTLAND — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are repairing two area highways damaged by flooding from heavy rains last month.
A section of Highway 68 south of Courtland will be closed for several weeks, beginning Monday, while crews repair damage from mudslides on a section between Highway 15 to an area just west of Blue Earth County Road 45.
Motorists will be detoured to County Road 45/Nicollet County Road 24, Highway 14, Nicollet County Road 37 and Highway 15.
A section of Highway 93 between Highway 169 to Henderson has been closed to traffic since June 29. The closure was due to flooding on the Rush River. Although flood waters are receding, Minnesota Department of Transportation has not reopened the road since sections may require repairs.
Traffic is being detoured to Highway 13, Highway 21 and Le Sueur County Road 3.
