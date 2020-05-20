HENDERSON — The section of Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson reopened to traffic Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the section Sunday evening due to flooding on the Rush River.
The highway's closure resulted in a temporary modification to a Highway 111/22 detour in the Nicollet-Gaylord area. The original detour for Highway 111/22 will resume after Minnesota Department of Transportation crews change the signage.
The official route for traffic using the east detour includes Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19. The west detour between Nicollet and north of Nicollet County Road 1 remains Highway 14, Highway 15 and Highway 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.