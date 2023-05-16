LE SUEUR — A section of Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur will close to traffic at 4 p.m. today.
Flooding on the Minnesota River prompted the closure, a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release said.
MnDOT crews are continuing to monitor the region's flooded highways and will open them as soon as it is safe to do so.
Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening, the press release said.
