The culvert failure on Highway 99 south of Montgomery continues to be a challenge for Minnesota Department of Transportation workers, who said the closure and detour are likely to continue for some time.
Highway 99 closed east of Highway 13 on June 30 when a culvert failed after heavy rains the day before and remains closed as MnDOT tries to determine the best course for a safe and lasting repair.
MnDOT also announced there would be a change in the detour starting Friday with traffic diverted to Highway 13 and Highway 21. Le Sueur County Road 3 will no longer be used for Highway 99 traffic.
MnDOT crews dug into the site last week hoping to make immediate repairs but determined the culvert needs to be replaced and that a different design might be required from the one initially installed last year.
The problems are stemming from culvert sections separating, which was attributed to a deep foundation issue, according to MnDOT spokesperson Rebecca Arndt. Experts will assist local engineers next week to determine whether the existing culvert can be replaced or some other type of culvert will be needed.
Work continues, as well, on another area highway closed as a result of the downpour on June 29 — Highway 68 south of Courtland. A mudslide prompted the closure of Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45.
The highway may open temporarily after guardrail is installed but then reclose once a second contractor is available for additional work.
Highway 68 motorists can use Highway 14 as an alternate route or follow the signed detour including Blue Earth County Road 45/Nicollet County Road 24, Highway 14, Nicollet County Road 37 and Highway 15.
