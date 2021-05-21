ST. PETER — The second stage of a detour for a section of Highway 99 begins Tuesday and should be in place about two weeks.
Traffic will be directed to Highway 111 and Nicollet County Road 5, then to the intersection with Highway 169 while crews complete culvert work and replace guardrails on the eastern end of the project.
On June 8, the stage 1 detour will be implemented again will remain in place until the completion of the project in mid-August. Traffic will be then be directed to Highway 111 and Nicollet County Roads 5 and 40.
During the project, 11 highway miles will be resurfaced, several box culverts replaced, lighting added at two county road intersections and a right-turn lane lengthened at County Road 13.
