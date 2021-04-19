Highway 99 detours slated in May
NICOLLET — Detours for a stretch of Highway 99 between Nicollet and St. Peter will be in place May 3.
The detours are necessary during a construction project. Traffic will be detoured in two stages.
During stage 1, traffic will be detoured to Highway 111, Nicollet County Road 5 and County Road 40. The detour will be in place until August.
The stage 2 detour will direct traffic to Highway 111 and Nicollet County Road 5, then to an intersection with Highway 169. This stage will begin in mid-June and be in place about two weeks while culvert work is completed on the eastern end of the project.
The project includes resurfacing 11 miles of Highway 99 from Birch Street in Nicollet to the south intersection with Highway 169 in St. Peter, replacement of box culverts, replacing and lining several culverts, adding lighting at two county road intersections, and lengthening the right-turn lane at County Road 13.
The Free Press
