ST. PETER — A traffic detour will be removed some time today when a Highway 99 construction project between St. Peter and Nicollet is completed.
The project that began April 12 was completed ahead of schedule.
Work included resurfacing 11 miles of Highway 99 from Birch Street in Nicollet to the road's south intersection with Highway 169 in St. Peter. Some box culverts were replaced and several others were lined, lights were added at two intersections with county roads, and the right-turn lane at Nicollet County Road 13 was lengthened.
