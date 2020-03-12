HENDERSON — The section of Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson was to reopen to traffic by 6 p.m. Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the section March 8 due to flooding on the Rush River.
MnDOT is advising motorists to avoid the highway's shoulders at this time. Exposure to the floodwaters have made the shoulders extremely soft.
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways and bridges to ensure motorists safety.
