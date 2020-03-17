A bill that will facilitate the funding to finish the last segment of Highway 14 has passed the House and Senate and will be signed by the governor.
Gov. Tim Walz announced recently a funding plan to expand Highway 14 to four lanes from Nicollet to New Ulm, the last segment of two-lane that remained unfunded between New Ulm and Rochester.
The state is applying for a low-interest federal loan to cover $36 million of the $74 million project. The federal government has assured the state they will get the loan.
The Legislature needed to approve creating a fund that money will go into to repay the loan. The bill was broadly supported by both parties.
MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said she will find the additional money in the MnDOT budget to finish the project if a grant the state has applied for doesn't come through.
The project is “shovel ready” with design plans done, meaning construction would begin soon after funding is secured next year and the highway is slated to be completed by 2022.
