NEW ULM — High water again is stalling construction of a new Highway 14/15 bridge over the Minnesota River.
But work on the Highway 14/15 and County Road 21 interchange is ahead of schedule.
That means commuters who use Highway 15 only have to put up with a lengthy detour for a few more weeks.
Worse case scenario for those commuters is they'll have to keep using the southern access to get in and out of New Ulm through next spring.
But Todd Kjolstad, the project's construction supervisor, is “still holding out hope” it won't come to that.
Construction on the bridge has been at a standstill since March due to high river levels.
The access road to the construction site is under water. Needed barges in the river also cannot be anchored in place when the river is so high and the current is so swift, Kjolstad said.
The river will need to drop to 795 feet before construction can resume. The bridge can still be substantially completed by winter if the river gets to that level by the end of the month, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation supervisor.
As of Monday, the river was at just under 799 feet above sea level. The National Weather Service forecasts it will be at 797 feet next Monday.
Water levels also delayed demolition and preparatory work last spring. Crews worked over the winter to get back on track.
Working this winter likely would be cost prohibitive, Kjolstad said. If the bridge isn't substantially complete in October, they'll probably need to wait until next spring.
Favorable soil conditions meanwhile has expedited work on the Highway 14/15 and County Road 21 interchange reconstruction. The interchange is expected to re-open in late August — three months ahead of schedule.
The detour, which takes drivers east of Courtland, will end as soon as the new interchange is complete.
The bridge and interchange work is part of a $35 million project that also included improvements to Seventh North Street. A roundabout, new bridge over Front Street and other work was completed last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.