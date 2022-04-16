MANKATO — A two-year construction project on Highway 15/Highway 60 near Madelia is slated to begin Monday.
Traffic will be impacted by a combination of detours as well as head-to-head traffic configurations.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be working along a seven-mile section from the highway interchange south of Madelia to highway interchange north of Madelia.
The two-year project includes resurfacing the roadway, lighting, drainage repairs, updating guardrails and rehabbing several bridges.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 15/60 will be under construction until November. Construction on westbound lanes is planned in 2023.
