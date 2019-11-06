WATERVILLE — The first snowstorm of the season played a role in the crash on Highway 60 west of Waterville that injured a St. James man and a 51-year-old Waterville man Wednesday morning.
Christopher William Schlueter, 51, of Waterville, was westbound in a 2017 Toyota Tacoma at 6:33 a.m. when he lost control on the icy road and crossed into the eastbound lane of Highway 60. The Tacoma collided with a 2005 Pontiac G6 sedan driven by Adrien Almanza, 21, of St. James, according to the State Patrol.
Both drivers, who were transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, were wearing seat belts, and airbags in both vehicles deployed, the patrol said.
