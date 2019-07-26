CLEVELAND — Road detours in Cleveland will be in place during a Minnesota Department of Transportation project that begins Monday.
Highway 99 motorists and Cleveland area residents who want to drive in the Cherry Creek area will be detoured to Broadway and Sixth Street while crews replace a large box culvert.
The Highway 99 detour at Cleveland will be in place until sometime in October, when MnDOT's project between St. Peter and Le Center is slated for completion.
More information and detour maps may be found at: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99.
