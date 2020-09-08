The immediate Mankato area has largely been spared from highway construction in 2020, but projects are continuing to the northwest, northeast and south as summer comes to a close.
Paving is essentially complete on Highway 30, which has been detoured since May 4 for resurfacing, bridge construction and the addition of lighting at five intersections with county roads. But work will continue into early October on the project, which stretches from New Richland to Highway 22 just south of Mapleton.
Shoulder work, installation of rumble strips and guardrail, and general cleanup are still on the to-do list, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The Highway 30 project was the only significant construction work done by MnDOT in Blue Earth County this year after several years of major projects on Highways 22, 14 and 169.
Nicollet County residents are still dealing with detours on the route between Nicollet and Gaylord — which is Highway 111 to the south and Highway 22 to the north. In fact, the route is now off-limits to almost everyone.
The second stage of the reconstruction “has progressed to a critical point where even local traffic is advised to stay off the roadway as much as possible,” according to MnDOT. The $13.5 million project involves scraping and crushing the old asphalt, mixing it with new oil and laying the mixture down to create a stable base for a new driving surface.
Starting this week, general contractor OMG Midwest was planning to shape the surface and slopes of the roadway with the final paving, using new asphalt, scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 14. Truck traffic will be restricted only to those who live and farm on the closed section of highway.
Work on the project began May 4 and is expected to be completed in the middle of October. Along with the improved driving surface, the project is bringing new guardrail and utility work within the city of Nicollet.
The wet summer prompted a couple of unplanned repairs on state highways, including one that has closed Highway 99 near Montgomery for more than two months and will continue to detour traffic for roughly another month. Heavy rains caused a culvert failure under the highway east of Le Center and south of Montgomery, which forced the detour starting June 30.
The damage was significant enough to require a full culvert replacement with a new design aimed at preventing a similar failure in the future. The repair project was set to begin Aug. 31, but the starting date was pushed back to Sept. 8 due to contractor availability. The detour is expected to last at least another four weeks.
Next week is also when Highway 169 drivers will see crews dealing with landslides on both sides of the highway between Mankato and St. Peter. Trees on the hillside just south of St. Peter, which have been sliding in the soggy unstable soil toward the road, are scheduled to be removed on Tuesday.
MnDOT staff were concerned that some of the larger trees could fall across several lanes of traffic and be a safety threat to drivers. Removal of the trees may force brief delays in southbound traffic on Highway 169. Also next week, drain repair work may begin on the northbound side of Highway 169 at another mudslide south of St. Peter.
