MANKATO — Lane restrictions are being removed from Highway 60 southwest of Mankato following the completion of a project to install cable median barriers.
The barriers separating the east and westbound lanes of traffic aim to reduce the likelihood of head-on collisions along Highway 60, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. They were installed from Blue Earth County Road 112 on the northeastern edge of Lake Crystal to the south junction of Highways 60 and 169 and along Highway 169/60 in Mankato to the Blue Earth River.
Farther north on Highway 169, lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday for northbound traffic at Seven Mile Creek County Park as culvert repairs continue. Lane restrictions for southbound traffic will continue for several more days.
