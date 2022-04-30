SPRINGFIELD — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will begin work May 9 on a section of Highway 14 between Sanborn and Springfield.
Motorists traveling in that area may encounter a detour while crews resurface the roadway and work on various projects in Springfield.
During the work, Highway 14 will be closed to traffic from the west side of the Sanborn four-corners intersection to the eastern limits of Springfield. Traffic will be detoured south from Springfield to Brown County roads 3, 23, 2 and 21 to Cottonwood County Road 11 and Highway 71. Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses.
MnDOT plans to complete the project by early August.
