CLEVELAND — Travel on Highway 99 will be impacted as an ongoing construction project reaches Cleveland Monday.
Motorists may encounter right-turn lane and shoulder closures. By the end of the month, Highway 99 traffic will be detoured through town.
The Highway 99 project, that includes work in Le Sueur and Rice counties, began May 20. Work between St. Peter and Le Center includes new turn lanes, box culvert replacement in Cleveland, guardrail replacement, lighting additions, drainage improvements and other work.
More detailed information and detour maps, go to: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99/.
