LEWISVILLE — A resurfacing project on Highway 15 will affect a section of road through Lewisville.
The project between Martin County Road 54 to the south interchange of Highway 15/60 near Madelia begins July 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists should expect lane restrictions and brief traffic delays.
The project includes resurfacing about nine miles of pavement at Lewisville, the installation of lighting, snow fencing and culvert repairs.
Ramps at the south interchange of Highway 15/60 south of Madelia remain closed to traffic with no access to or from westbound Highway 60. Traffic is being detoured to Watonwan County Roads 10 and 16.
The work is expected to be completed in mid-October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.