HENDERSON — Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened the remaining area roads that were closed due to flooding.
Road barriers were to be removed at 4:30 p.m. Monday for sections of Highway 93 south of Henderson and Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169. The highways have been closed since May 14 due to flooding.
MnDOT is temporarily restricting Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169 to a 7-ton weight limit. The road subsurface remains saturated, making the highway more susceptible to damage from heavy loads.
Motorists driving on westbound Highway 19 east of Henderson may encounter road shoulder closures.
