Despite little occupancy in the Hilton Garden Inn this year and after some sticker shock over the price tag on a renovation, Curt Fisher still decided to move ahead with a total restoration of the downtown hotel.
“It’s going on its 14th year, which is hard to believe,” Fisher said of the hotel. “Hilton requires you do an improvement every 14 years, which means bringing in their new standards.”
The updated standards are the Hilton’s new brand called “Revive.”
Hilton manager Christopher Crowell said the new design requires the hotel to remove everything to the wallboard throughout the hotel and put in the new design.
“It’s more of a millennial design — lighter colors,” Crowell said. “It’s new furniture, wall covering, lighting, bathrooms, everything.”
Fisher admits he experiences a pang of guilt seeing good furnishings removed. The existing pieces are being taken by Office Space Design, which is reselling them.
“It’s pains me to see perfectly good stuff taken out,” Fisher said. “But we’re required to do it and it’s important to keep the Hilton flag in Mankato. It’s a commitment we have to the community.”
They’ve already renovated the lobby and doubled the size of the fitness center on the second floor. Now crews are working two floors at a time to renovate the rooms. The eighth and ninth floors are gutted as crews begin the renovation. When done they will continue to work on two floors at a time.
The project’s completion is expected in April or May.
Moving ahead
Fisher said that because of the pandemic Hilton informed him he could delay the renovations even though the hotel will soon hit the 14-year mark.
“But I thought it might be a good time to do it with our occupancy so low. There are nights when there is hardly anyone here,” Fisher said. “We’re losing a lot of money every month.”
“When the pandemic hit in March, I had to lay off 22 people,” Crowell said. “We had one housekeeper instead of 20.”
But the 24-hour hotel still requires a certain number of staff, including the front desk and security.
The hotel always relied on business from people attending events at the nearby civic center and from teams visiting for Minnesota State University hockey games. With the civic center shuttered, that business disappeared.
Sticker shock
While losing several hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue this year, Fisher got another shock when he got bids showing the renovation topping $3 million.
“It was way more expensive than I was planning on, but we’re going to have to do it sometime. So we bit the bullet and did it. It’s our commitment to keeping the hotel first class in the city.”
Fisher had expected the renovation to cost under $2 million and the hotel had built up a $1 million renovation fund. But the losses from low occupancy and the high renovation costs quickly consumed the fund.
“Our room rates aren’t going to go up to support (the renovation costs).”
He said predictions are that occupancy rates at hotels will improve next year, but it won’t be until 2022 that they likely are back to normal.
Fisher said he also feels for Olives restaurant, attached to the lobby of the hotel. “They don’t have an outdoor spot to set up. They’re open for pickup and they’re staying with us, but I know they’re losing money, too,” he said of the restaurant owned by the Massad family.
Fisher said even doing the renovation was complicated by the pandemic. Hilton usually sends a crew to inspect the hotel before renovations start but couldn’t do that now. “We were walking around the hotel with our phones out showing them things (on video).” And many of Hilton’s design team were laid off or out sick.
The general contractor on the job is Inn Space out of Montana. Fisher said they specialize in Hilton and other hotel renovations. He said they’ve used local subcontractors whenever possible.
A key hotel
Having a new hotel built that was attached to the civic center was a goal of the city and civic leaders since the arena and convention center were built in 1995.
For more than two years a development group began planning for a hotel but eventually backed out.
Fisher took over the project and built the 118-room hotel in 2007.
