WASECA — A former Navy man from rural Janesville is in a leadership role for a national advocacy group for U.S. military veterans and their families.
Chris Hinton, 41, was elected first vice president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers during the June conference in San Antonio. He joined the association in 2016, the same year he started as Waseca County's director of veterans services.
"I saw what NACVSO did and where they are going, and I wanted to be a part of it," Hinton said.
NACVSO is a congressionally recognized veterans service organization established in 1989 to provide training, professional accreditation and advocacy support to municipal, county, state and tribal veterans’ advocates who in turn help veterans as well as their families and caregivers. Organization representatives also advocate for government policies that serve veterans.
First vice president duties include leading various committees, acting as liaison for veterans on government issues and standing in for the organization's president, Nichole Coleman, in her absence. Being in an executive position also means he's able to vote on issues.
These responsibilities are all volunteer efforts. Serving the organization on his own time is worthwhile since he's a lifelong learner, Hinton said.
"I get to help others and I get to learn."
Hinton's office in Waseca assists veterans and their families from across the county by helping them get access to their VA services and benefits. He prepares veteran claims for service-connected disabilities and also helps surviving spouses with matters related to their VA benefits.
Hinton lives on his family's farm, with life partner, Cheree Metcalf, and their five children.
During his service in the Navy between 2000 to 2005, Hinton was aboard a ship that traveled throughout the world. His new position calls for occasional trips to Washington, D.C. Most of the time, though, he'll be attending NACVSO meetings from his home or office.
Technology advancements as the result of pandemic restrictions resulted in travel-free connections between the organization's officers throughout the country.
"I am able to network and attend more meetings than I ever did before," Hinton said.
