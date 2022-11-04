MANKATO — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday Nov. 11, Blue Earth County will participate in a new national collaborative initiative to show support of local military veterans.
As part of Operation Green Light, Blue Earth County's Historic Courthouse, 204 S. Fifth St., will display green lighting Monday through Nov. 13.
The collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, building upon the successful efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021.
Residents and businesses also may participate by using a green bulb in one light fixture at their home or business location.
For more information, visit: www.naco.org/operationgreenlight or www.blueearthcountymn.gov or contact Blue Earth County Veterans Services at 304-4246.
