As visitors walked through the historic Good Counsel campus atop Mankato’s eastern bluffs, awe and wonder best described their journey through the buildings and grounds during tours Saturday and Sunday.
Historic doesn’t do it justice, doesn’t properly frame their ties to the Mankato community, doesn’t come close to the depth of service provided by the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
After 111 years of ownership and even more of service, it was time to say farewell to “The Sisters on The Hill.” Blue Earth County Historical Society sponsored the walking tours, drawing 266 to the Good Counsel campus, which was recently purchased by Mankato developer Mike Drummer.
Rising maintenance and health care costs, coupled with the aging demographics and declining numbers, it was announced two years ago that the SSND would be leaving. And last fall, nearly 100 remaining sisters moved to Benedictine Living Community Senior Care Center in Shakopee.
For many visitors on the walking tours, memories of their own time brought them back to Good Counsel. And along the 24 stops during the fast-paced tours, history was embraced, none more so than in the stunning chapel.
“I spent a lot of Sundays coming to the chapel,” said Marty Blaschko, now of Madison Lake. “The acoustics are amazing.”
Some didn’t seem to want to leave the chapel, admiring the stained glass windows, the spiritual paintings, the organ pipes (2,995 of them), the sculptures and the massive size of it all. Discussion of the chapel also mirrored what many asked along the way: What will happen to all of the Good Counsel history?
“Nothing will ever happen to the chapel,” said Shelley Harrison, collections manager for the Blue Earth County Historical Society, adding that Drummer has given assurances that as much of the Good Counsel campus buildings will be preserved. “They (SSND) think they have made the best decision (by choosing Drummer to develop the property) ... And we think so, too.”
When the purchase agreement was announced in late February, Sister Debra Marie Sciano expressed the same sentiment.
“We selected Drummer Growth LLC to purchase Our Lady of Good Counsel because they are committed to honoring the legacy of the SSND,” said Sciano, the order’s provincial leader.
Drummer, who has indicated the entire developmental concept could span 10 years or more, also expressed assurance that much of the Good Counsel campus would be preserved following the purchase agreement announcement.
“My promise to the sisters was to preserve that campus as much as possible,” Drummer said at a May community meeting. “Those buildings are like fortresses and the sisters maintained them well. It’d be a sin to tear them down.”
The walking tours: History abounds
Visitors paid $24 to join one of the walking tours. With 266 signed up, the BECHS fundraiser raised over $6,000. At the end of the tours, visitors could purchase SSND postcards and historical books. Those donations go to the sisters, as will Drummer’s payments which will assist in their health care costs and living arrangements in Shakopee and Savage.
While the Good Counsel property was owned by SSND from 1911 through 2023, their history dates much deeper. The School Sisters of Notre Dame order of nuns was founded in 1833 in Germany. As German immigrants made the U.S. home, the sisters were called to teach the children, arriving in New York in 1847.
About the same time, in Mankato, the Saints Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church was founded in 1954. A decade later, the German-led congregation asked for the sisters to assist in their children’s education.
As the SSND’s mission grew, the order hoped to establish a province in Minnesota. First considering St. Paul. Mankato residents began to organize efforts to bring the sisters to south central Minnesota.
The sisters originally served the church in lower Mankato. But in 1910, a land donation of 63 acres from Aaron Duke began the move to “The Hill,” with eventual occupancy in 1912. Through the years, the campus grew to 135 acres.
Today, only the Mankato Loyola campus and the campus cemetery are excluded from the Drummer purchase agreement. The SSND’s Good Counsel Academy’s final senior class in the ‘80s graduated 30 young women. In 68 years, over 4,000 graduated.
Many of those walked through the same halls and grounds as did the weekend visitors.
“We can see the water tower from our kitchen window,” said Peter Henderson as he exited the walking tour on Saturday.
His wife, Lindsay, their child and her parents joined them on the tour. She’s hopeful the walking tour left a good impression on her parents, who live in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
“I hope we can convince my parents to come to Mankato and live in one of the apartments,” Lindsay said.
Among Drummer’s plans are to remodel and update the apartments the nuns lived in through the years, including some one-bedroom units he hopes to rent for about $600 a month.
The SSND mission continues
While the sisters continue the transition and sale of the Good Counsel campus, their history remains a fixture within the Mankato community. And their mission remains, as does their love for the region. In a 2022 publication, words expressed it well.
“Our relationship with the people of Mankato, always strong and faithful — remains a treasured bond we cherish to this day. We gladly welcome the community in, to share our space, our love of music and art, and our ongoing desire for life-long learning …”
Part of that growth and learning included efforts toward sustainability, long before it was popular. The sisters grew their own food, early on had dairy cattle, and walked and talked the way of organics before others. And all along the way, they taught.
“Walking in the footsteps of the native peoples who lived on this land before us, we hold this land and all of creation in sacred trust.
“Choosing sustainability as a way of life for now and for the future, we commit ourselves to a Land Ethic that goes beyond words — to community gardens alive with plants from around the world, to solar panels atop Notre Dame Hall and to solar gardens at the edges of our property.”
Becky Novak, one of the volunteer tour guides, noted those efforts by the sisters at one stop.
“It was a common practice for the sisters to grow their own food in order to survive (in those early days),” Novak told walking tour visitors. “They knew what they were doing when they went organic.”
As visitors continued through the tours, amazing nuggets popped up from time to time. There were the rounded walls of Theresa Hall’s dining area, the original 1926 shuffleboard courts on the balcony of the basketball gymnasium, which doubled as a 500-seat auditorium and dining area, the private garden out back, which doubled as a football field for the nuns. And that chapel.
Along the way, Sister Mary Kay Ash followed, turning off lights as the walking tour moved on. She, too, will soon move on.
“In the words of Blessed Theresa, our foundress, we pray, for you, for us all — Let us continue to serve God and each other all our lives with joy!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.