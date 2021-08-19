Larry Hofmann and his wife, Jan, moved from the Twin Cities suburbs to live on his family’s homestead earlier this year and soon found themselves sharing the property with thousands of busy little tenants. Hofmann Honey Farm once again is abuzz with noise made by colonies of bees.
“I can hear them working. It’s such a lovely sound to my ears,” Larry said.
The whirring of wings as they gather flower nectar was a constant while he was growing up on the on the property near Lake Elysian.
Bees turn that nectar into honey, a concentrated food that’s stored in wax chambers for a colony’s use during winter. Earlier generations of the Hofmanns saw business opportunities in humans’ fondness for honey as well as the U.S. military’s need for a material created by bees that helped waterproof naval weaponry.
Larry said his great-grandfather bought the farm land in the 1870s, then passed the property on to his son, Emil.
Emil started out farming Chester white pigs, but his life changed quickly when bees arrived.
“A wild swarm of bees came through and lit on a bush, and he apparently knew enough about bees to know they would go into almost any kind of a makeshift hive ... So he fashioned something, and in they went. And that started it. Around 1906 or 1907, the bees started making more money than the pigs, so he got rid of the pigs.”
The pig barn was converted into the honey house and expanded to include several levels where honey was heated and prepared for sale. Emil later had to build another building to deal with rendering all of the wax produced by his bees.
At its peak, Hofmann Apiaries had hundreds of bee boxes scattered in fields around the area. The sweet liquid extracted from the boxes was collected into colossal drums and stored inside the farm’s honey house.
Emil was probably the state’s largest honey producer at one time. Business began to slow around the time of the Great Depression, but it was boosted again in the 1940s when the Navy needed beeswax to waterproof weapons equipment aboard ships fighting in the Pacific Theater, Larry said.
He said a bee malady eventually decimated the Hofmann’s hives; it was a fatal bacterial disease that forms in honey.
“Unbeknownst to him ‘foulbrood’ attacked the hives,” Larry said. “He fed (infected) honey to his bees, and it spread throughout the apiary. He had to destroy his bees.”
Information on the National Park Service’s listing for the honey farm describes a 1933 bank foreclosure that ended the business.
Emil’s son, Charles, who was Larry’s father, continued to keep some bees on the property, presented lectures at schools throughout the Midwest and created an award-winning 1964 slide lecture, “The World of Bees.”
In 1985, the aviary’s equipment was sold to other beekeepers in the area. The property and its buildings remained with the Hofmann family.
Over the past six years, Larry and Waseca County Historical Society Executive Director Joan Mooney have been working to preserve the honey farm’s structures and legacy. Their hope is to establish an education center with a focus on the importance of bees.
Mooney said she became aware of the honey farm’s history when she visited the property shortly after Charles’s death in 2009 at age 101. After Larry provided her with a detailed account of his ancestors and their business, Mooney became convinced of the apiary’s place in the county’s history.
“It’s a story that deserves to be told,” she said.
Their efforts have resulted in recognition and funding success. In 2016, the Hofmann site became the only apiary with existing buildings to be listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. That designation was responsible, in part, for help from the Minnesota Legacy Fund for restoration on the exterior of the property’s wax shed and honey house.
“The buildings were saved, and that’s hugely important,” Larry said.
There have been some setbacks over the years and the Hofmanns learned to tamp down their expectations, he said. Their hopes began to rise after Mooney recently sent an email telling them about a new appropriation.
The state Legislature recently approved funding that will aid the second phase of restoration; however, Mooney is not sure how the money can be used. “There’s a variety of things we’d like to do. We are just not sure what we can do.”
The historical society hopes to eventually offer interpretive programs at the site. Schoolchildren would be an integral part of its audience, she said.
In the meantime, the Hofmanns have become landlords to colonies of honeybees.
Jan knows the basics of beekeeping, but unlike her husband, she didn’t grow up near an apiary. The retired educator is considering being involved in programming at the future interpretive center but has been concentrating on maintaining the property’s pollinator-friendly flower beds.
“I know when you are in a garden to move slowly around bees and be respectful of their space,” Jan said.
This summer the Hofmanns are hosting more than 70 beehives on their property. The majority belong to a commercial honey operation.
“Our constant partner is a beekeeper from New Richland,” Larry said.
