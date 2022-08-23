Nancy Solie had been doing pretty well recounting stories of her nearly 30 years of living in the Queen Anne-style house in Mapleton. Surrounded by the home she shared with husband Walter before his death two years ago and the items they filled it with, smiles and laughs came easily.
When the question of what she hopes for the future of the house was asked, however, she had to pause to collect herself.
“I would like somebody to come that loves the house as much as we did,” she said. “You know, you have to put a fair amount of sweat equity in when you live in a house and this.”
Solie’s Castle, built in 1896 by entrepreneur Lucas Troendle, has been in her late husband’s family since 1946. The three-story brick home is where extended family returned for holiday gatherings and June reunions, the small-town retreat where they could relax and connect.
Nancy and her nephew, Tim, have been working to prepare for the sale of the property and contents on Aug. 27. Realtor and auctioneer Mike Miller of Mankato, a longtime friend, has been helping with the process. She is ready to leave she said, but the reality of it can be reason for pause.
Despite rumors to the contrary circulating around town, she said, the house will be sold that day. And she will move to Alabama, to the home she and Walter bought together.
In addition to remembering countless family holiday gatherings and community events held at Solie’s Castle, Tim wrote a history of the house in 1985 as a college senior. The layering of family memories and hard facts seems as comforting as the four layers of bricks that help keep the house cool during warm stretches of summer weather.
But with time within these walls coming to an end, it’s natural for emotions to bubble up.
“I think somebody will appreciate the splendor of the house,” Tim said. “I mean, it’s beautiful. So, it would be kind of nice if it was somebody local.”
Walter grew up in the house with his brother Stanley, Tim’s father, and their parents, Cecil and Leila. They shared the second-floor bedroom that became a tea room in the 1990s when it was opened up to women’s groups and other visitors who were touring Mapleton.
Nancy recounts stories of the neighbor across the street calling Walter and Stanley’s mother, Leila, telling her not to get alarmed. Her two sons, aged 2 and 4, this neighbor told her, were walking along the ledge of the house’s third floor, holding hands, unaware of their peril.
Taking this stroll, it seemed, was as natural to Walter as growing up in a “castle.”
For a short time after school, Nancy said, Walter had moved to Texas to work. It was then that he came to realize that not everybody grew up in a home with eight bedrooms, incredible woodwork, a corner turret, slate shingles and more than 5,000 square feet on three levels.
First-floor ceilings are 13 feet, Nancy said, and second floor 12 feet. The third floor, originally built to become a billiard hall by Troendle but never realized, has tall ceilings and a lofted area that could be considered a fourth floor.
“I really liked living up there, too, because it’s like living in a treehouse. You look out and all you see … are the tops of trees,” Nancy said. On this August day, opening the door set in a pristine brick wall that opens onto a metal staircase brings a cooling breeze.
After the death of Lucas Troendle in 1917, the home became the Holt Hotel, they said. The third-floor space was converted to six more sleeping rooms. When Walter and Nancy moved there from Good Thunder in 1994, they took down some walls and made the space a very comfortable three-bedroom apartment that remains.
One of the stories told about the Holt Hotel, as recounted by Nancy, is that the front parlor was lent to a gentleman who, it seemed, brought many guns with him. The Holts spent the night in a room under the nearby main staircase. When they awoke, they found the man — and his guns — gone, with his $3 fee on the table. The man was reportedly John Dillinger.
The hotel was also a popular spot for curlers in town for bonspiels, Tim said. Leila loved to cook breakfasts for her guests, though lunch and dinner were often held at the curling club or provided by townswomen looking for the opportunity to enhance their families’ income.
In addition to guests by the night, the hotel had many long-term boarders, often single men who worked in town, they said.
“And they would have parties like you could not believe,” Tim said. “We used to have a thing called the Fun Time Band. They had so much fun. And they would come down in the morning, what was left of them, and have Grandma cook them breakfast.”
The home was placed on the National Historic Register in 1980. It was designed by George Pass and Albert Schippel, well-known local architects. And it was constructed in about eight months, Tim said, a speed that is surprising considering the detail and size of the home. While it was built quickly, it is still solid as a rock.
In the National Registry documentation, it was described as a 2½-story Queen Anne structure capped with a complex roof with a circular, conical roofed tower at the northwest corner. That tower contains the main staircase and includes a curved glass window with semi-circular transom at the landing.
The basic building material is red brick, with buff-colored stone sills and lintels. Stone is also utilized for relief ornamental framing around arched windows in the third-story gable and on the north side and around the curved glass of the tower.
Wood ornamentation, last painted white by Walter, includes closely spaced modillions under the eaves. A frieze board with curvilinear relief design runs across the front gable with detailing on balconies over the main entrance at the second level and third level of the south bay window.
The only original feature no longer there is a large porch. When it began to deteriorate, Cecil and Leila could not afford the $1,000-$2,000 repair cost so took it down. A strip of discolored brick reveals where it was attached.
Nancy said it was common for people to stop and ask about the home, sometimes requesting to see the inside. Miller expects to open the home about 10:30 a.m. Saturday for people wanting to see the items for sale or just to explore the home. The sale begins at noon.
In many ways, the atmosphere at the auction will replicate the community parties that have been held there through the years. The street will be partially closed off, the municipal liquor store across the street will be open, and food will be available for purchase.
“Cecil’s family was large, and this was coming to the country for a lot of them,” Nancy said. “Walt and I had carried on the tradition. We had big parties. The end of June every year for family, friends, to celebrate birthdays. Everybody loves coming and staying here because where else can you come and stay here?”
The construction techniques and 16-inch-wide walls help retain cool temperatures and make for a quiet interior.
“The quietness of the house; it always surprised me that it was so comfortable. You don’t feel like you’re sitting downtown in the middle of a downtown business area,” Nancy said. It’s located on Silver Street, which is Highway 30 through Mapleton.
Although the family memories linger, Nancy promised any prospective buyers that there are no ghosts lingering.
“I guarantee you the house is not haunted.”
