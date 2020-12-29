MANKATO — The historic downtown Mankato post office building is to be renovated — its historic charm preserved — as an event center and wedding venue.
In what is now the back parking lot is slated to be the site of a new 100-room Hilton Home2 Suites extended-stay hotel.
The project is being led by Mike Zirbes of North Rock Real Estate in Rochester.
"The Hilton will be a separate building so we can maintain the architectural integrity of the post office building," Zirbes said Tuesday.
He said they will strive to maintain the integrity of the building, including the large former federal courtroom on the second floor that features wood-paneled walls, high ceilings and dramatic lighting fixtures.
He said there will be room for other uses in the large post office building, including the potential for a restaurant and perhaps offices.
Zirbes said the Hilton Home2 Suites brand is growing across the country. "It's a popular brand extended-stay hotel. There are full kitchens in each room, which people like."
He said that if all goes well with design and permitting plans and the pandemic winds down, they could possibly break ground in 2021.
"I know it's a weird time to be talking about hospitality (projects), but you have to have the foresight to take advantage of opportunities like this."
An initial story on the sale of the post office in Tuesday's Free Press said the post office had been purchased by Titan Development out of Rochester, as the name on county land records was Titan LLC.
Zirbes said his North Rock Real Estate business and Titan Development share the same building and have worked on projects together. Titan was initially involved in buying the post office building but has since decided not to be involved in its redevelopment, and Zirbes and a group of investors took over.
Zirbes said there will be two separate investor groups involved, one doing the post office project and one doing the Hilton project.
North Rock has offices in Minneapolis and Rochester and provides brokerage, development and investment services throughout the Upper Midwest. Their website says they have more than $160 million of ground-up development projects.
Zirbes said he owns other buildings in Mankato but has mostly focused on Rochester development projects, including hotels.
The Mankato post office building served as a federal courthouse and the base of the city’s postal services for more than a century. In recent years, though, most postal operations moved to a distribution center on the north end of town, leaving only a fraction of the downtown building still in use.
In 2015, USPS listed the building for sale for $1.6 million. In the past years, other developers had made offers on the post office building but did not come to an agreement with the USPS.
A smaller post office opened this year at 220 East Main St.
