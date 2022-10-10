MANKATO — Mankato's historic post office will be one of many buildings across the country illuminated in green, teal and pink Thursday for Metastatic Cancer Awareness Day.
#LightUpMBC shines promotes funding for metastatic breast cancer research.
Friends and family of Jessica Reedstrom are behind the Mankato event. Reedstrom died May 1 at 35 years old of metastatic breast cancer.
“Thanks to generous donors and community support, Mankato’s Historic Post Office is now included on the list of landmarks which will be illuminated," organizer Anna Reichel said in a statement. "Until there is a cure, I will continue spreading awareness and keeping my best friend Jessica’s bright light alive in our community.”
The public is invited to Jackson Street Park, across from the former post office on the 400 block of S. Second Street, from 7:20-9 p.m. Thursday. There will be a candlelight memorial at 7:45 to remember loved ones lost to metastatic breast cancer and those fighting breast cancer.
